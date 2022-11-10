A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 155.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a dispatch call at 12:38 a.m. of an accident that involved the driver hitting a mower, driven by the construction worker, as well as two pickup trucks owned by the construction company.
According to a DPS trooper, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and they are unsure about the status of the worker but said their condition is "obviously serious."
