A competency hearing has been ordered for a Tyler woman accused of holding a grocery delivery driver inside her home and assaulting the woman.
Christian Blanchard, 43, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the assault police say happened in July at her home on Woodland Hills Drive in Tyler.
Blanchard remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $77,500.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court ordered a competency hearing for Blanchard for Jan. 21. The hearing was previously scheduled for Jan. 11, according to court records.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a person is considered incompetent to stand trial if they don't have sufficient ability to consult with their lawyer with a reasonable understanding along with a rational and factual understanding of the proceedings against them.
Blanchard was indicted on the kidnapping charge in September. She was arrested July 31 on charges of assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency assistance as well; however, she has not been indicted on those two charges.
Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh in July said Blanchard ordered groceries for delivery to her home. When the delivery driver got to Blanchard’s home, Blanchard invited her in, locked the woman inside and began to assault her.
Blanchard had dead-bolted the door. When the victim called 911, Blanchard threw the phone against the wall, he said.
Officers heard the victim was screaming, and they stopped the assault. Blanchard did not know the driver and officers were not injured, Erbaugh said.