Marcus Daniel Rodriguez's parents, sisters, friends and family gathered at the square in downtown Tyler to pray for him to come home.
The community showed up in support of the family at a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night in support of Rodriguez, 21, was last seen at a Tyler apartment complex two days before Christmas.
The family's pastor and church members were also in attendance, as the pastor led a prayer for God to wrap his arms around Rodriguez and to bring him home to his family.
At the candlelight prayer, Rodriguez's family said words of hope, although it was hard for them to speak. His father made sure he hugged almost everyone he came across to thank them for their efforts in joining in prayer for his son.
According to a Facebook page titled "Bring Marcus Home," the prayer was open to the public and held to ask God for Rodriguez's safe return.
Rodriguez was last seen nearly three weeks ago, his family said, and was last seen wearing a Polo T-shirt, navy or black shorts, long white socks and black Polo slides with a red logo. The family is also sharing his tattoos to help the general public identify him if he's seen. Rodriguez has the word "blessed" tattooed on his left arm. He is a father to two children, a boy and a girl, and has each of their names tattooed on each side of his neck, both names beginning with the letter A.
The family said they will be gathering at the square every Tuesday for a candlelight prayer until Rodriguez returns home.
The family asked anyone with information call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1025.