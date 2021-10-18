The jury in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday after the defense presented four witnesses over two days.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
Davis is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. His trial began on Sept. 28 and the prosecution presented evidence for 11 days.
Following the testimony and the defense resting on Monday, Davis told 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson he doesn't want to take the stand. Closing arguments for the prosecution and defense lawyers are set to begin Tuesday morning.
Dr. Vipul Kapoor, of Texas Radiology Associates in Dallas, testified for the defense there's a pattern of watershed strokes among the patients Davis is accused of killing or harming.
Kapoor noted Greenaway, who died in August 2017 while recovering from surgery, stood out due to the amount of gas seen in scans of his brain. Kapoor testified he couldn’t determine if the gas was air definitively.
Kapoor, a neuroradiologist, said watershed strokes could be caused by several factors, including a decrease in blood pressure, including a heart attack, severe infection or severe bleeding; not enough pressure in the brain; low sugar or low oxygen; heart failure; abnormal heart rhythm; inflamed blood vessels; toxins in the blood or arterial blockages.
Neuroradiologists are noted for their knowledge of medical imaging of the head and neck.
While Kapoor said gas in the brain caused Greenaway's stroke, he testified he couldn't guess how gas got inside the brain. He could also not determine if the gas was in Greenaway's arteries or veins specifically.
Kapoor said a watershed stroke is not the most common stroke, but reviewing these patients' medical records made him think the strokes could be a post-operative complication. He said strokes don’t have to happen immediately after surgery to be considered a post-surgery issue.
He testified he didn't review the medical records of the patients entirely. Kapoor said he read 1,000 pages and summaries of reports from the prosecution's expert witnesses.
Kapoor said the injection of gas or if it was intentional could not be determined without seeing the injection take place himself. He added the injection of air into the arterial line would be very unusual.
John Schnell, an emergency physician at the UT Health ER and former Christus Mother Frances chief of emergency medicine, testified he overheard nurses talking about the Davis case and reached out to defense attorney Phillip Hayes.
Schnell said the allegations against Davis are anatomically or physiologically impossible. He said the injection of air would be carried with the flow of blood toward the hand, not into the brain.
Schnell testified a disorder known as serotonin syndrome, which is when the body has too much serotonin typically due to a medication or combination of medications, could have contributed to Greenaway's complications.
He also said there were signs things weren’t right leading up to Kalina’s neurological event on Jan. 25, 2018, when he was having a routine recovery from heart surgery.
Kalina's consistent alcohol drinking was noted in his medical records. Schnell said his withdrawal from drinking could have contributed to a neurological event.
Schnell said he was not aware Davis was the last person in Kalina’s room before his neurological event.
Schnell testified Lafferty's stroke-like event happened during surgery around June 16, 2017, not after the operation. He also noted Lafferty had blood clots in his leg.
Another patient, Pamela Henderson, had several health issues, such as diabetes and high cholesterol, that could have caused her to have a neurological, stroke-like event around Nov. 30, 2017, according to Schnell.
Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Henderson's brain damage injuries. She had a neurological event roughly two days into a routine surgical recovery.
Schnell also said Henderson had an irregular, fast heartbeat rhythm, was on and off of a ventilator and needed CPR during surgery. To him, Henderson showed a classic pattern that matches serotonin syndrome.
After the defense rested its case, the state provided rebuttal evidence from three medical experts.
Dr. Charlie Crum, a radiologist at Tyler Radiology Associates, disagreed with the statement air would go toward the hand. He said air injected into the arterial line would go to the brain or head.
Referencing Henderson, Crum testified brain damage would cause symptoms within minutes, and it's not something that could be caused by events two days ago.
He said Lafferty was severely brain-damaged after his neurological event causing air to get into his brain. Crum testified his opinions were made after reviewing the brain-imaging scans and thousands of medical records.
Dr. Kennith Layton, a radiologist who specializes in diagnostic radiology and neuroradiology out of Dallas, testified physics fundamentals show air injected into the arterial line would go toward the brain.
Layton said if the air went toward the hands, patients' hands would have been damaged rather than their brains.
Layton testified a massive stroke for Lafferty would’ve caused problems immediately, and said he never heard of stroke caused by alcohol withdrawal.
Dr. William Yarbrough, a pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine in the Dallas area, testified serotonin syndrome couldn't have caused Greenaway's neurological event, noting that illness is typically seen in those who take anti-depressant medication.
Yarbrough said a withdrawal from alcohol can be devastating, but it doesn’t cause a stroke.