The city of Tyler will pay a $300,000 settlement in connection with a lawsuit alleging Tyler and Smith County law enforcement's actions led to the death of a woman's son.
Teddy Wayne Parker, 32, of Whitehouse, died May 16 after he became unresponsive at the Smith County Jail and was ultimately removed from a ventilator at East Texas Medical Center (now UT Health East Texas).
Parker was arrested on May 14, 2017, for public intoxication and taken to the jail by Tyler police officers. At the time of the arrest, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Parker was combative. Deputies helped Tyler police officers get Parker into the jail, Smith said.
In the civil lawsuit, Christine Parker v. the city of Tyler and Smith County, Teddy Parker's mother, Christine Parker, alleges the officers and deputies involved used excessive force against her son. She claims he was suffocated. She also made claims against the individual Tyler police officers and sheriff's office deputies.
In a statement, the sheriff's office said Parker was combative and uncooperative and was placed in a padded cell for his safety. Smith said Parker began spitting on the officers when they attempted to remove his earrings.
Officers saw Parker turning blue in the face as he became unresponsive. Jail staff attempted to life-saving measures, including using an automated portable defibrillator. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died after being taken off a ventilator.
An autopsy was ordered, and the Texas Rangers were contacted as a normal procedure for an in-custody death.
Christine Parker's lawsuit in the was filed in May 2019 in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas. Last week, the Tyler City Council agreed to paying the settlement as a part of its consent agenda.
The settlement document states the agreement is "a compromise and settlement, waiver, and release" of claims made by Christine Parker against the city of Tyler and its police officers, officials, employees, representatives and agents.
The agreement describes this settlement as a way to compromise disputed claims and to avoid further litigation; however, it is not admission of liability from the city. The agreement states Christine Parker acknowledges the denial of liability for the claims made by her in the lawsuit.
The document notes that the payment does not resolve any claims made against Smith County or any of its representatives.