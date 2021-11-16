The city of Bullard has rescinded its boil water notice that was in place for some portions of the city near U.S. 69 East from FM 344.
The city announced the notice Saturday due to a water main break, and the requirement was canceled Tuesday afternoon, city of Bullard officials said on Facebook.
Residents who live on the following streets and areas no longer have to boil water before consumption: Inwood Drive, Almarion Street, Brentwood Drive, Cherokee Drive, Meadows subdivision, Pecan Valley Ranch, Pecan Park Drive, Hickory Lane, Windswept Drive, Timberline Drive and Rollingwood Drive.
Anyone with questions about this matter can contact David Wells, utilities director, at (903) 894-7223 ext. 110 or via email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net