The city of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for some portions of the city near U.S. 69 East from FM 344 until further notice.
The city announced the notice due to a water main break Saturday on its Facebook page.
Residents who live on the following streets and areas have to boil water before consumption: Inwood Drive, Almarion Street, Brentwood Drive, Cherokee Drive, Meadows subdivision, Pecan Valley Ranch, Pecan Park Drive, Hickory Lane, Windswept Drive, Timberline Drive and Rollingwood Drive.
Bullard ISD said on Facebook the district's campuses are on a separate segment and not affected by the notice.
Anyone with questions about this matter can contact David Wells, utilities director, at (903) 894-7223 ext. 110 or via email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net