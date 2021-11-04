City of Athens voters on Tuesday approved a $5.5 million bond to fund building a new police station to replace the current 40-year-old facility.
The proposition on the ballot passed with 402 votes in favor compared to 212 against, according to unofficial complete results. The votes will become final once canvassed in a couple of weeks.
The Athens City Council voted to set the bond election in August after a second reading of the ordinance calling for the Nov. 2 election.
The current building was built in 1978 to house the Athens Police Department and City Hall, and it was never considered to be a permanent facility, according to the city of Athens.
Mayor Toni Clay said the new police station will be to the immediate north side of the current facility. She said architectural renderings have already been made and the process is moving forward "with all due haste."
"It was publicly stated that it was going to be a temporary home for the police department, and obviously temporary stretched quite further than anyone had intended," Clay said. "I was optimistic that this bond was going to pass. The results are very pleasing. I'm not surprised. We all knew that this was needed and, in fact, overdue and the voters agreed."
Clay said the upcoming facility will be 17,000 square feet, and the city is expected to break ground in about six months. Construction will take about a year.
"We're hoping 18 months from now we'll be moving into the new police department," she said.
Right now, the police station lacks space needed to comply with current state guidelines on evidence and record keeping. Modern technology has had to be added to the building, which was not designed to allow for the technological expansion needed for modern police techniques, the city said in a list of reasons for the proposed police station.
The list also notes the APD dispatch area is small and uses analog radios. Henderson County has spent over $6 million for a more reliable digital emergency communications system, and it's difficult to keep up with changes in dispatch without more space.
Because of the building's dual city hall and police station purposes, the current facility has more entrances and exits than necessary to secure important areas of the building, according to the city.
Clay said the upcoming facility will have everything that's needed in a modern police station. The building will have everything needed for modern technology and future expansion.
A few months ago, officials learned the proposed bond would likely not require an increase in the tax rate.
"We're estimating that the tax rate impact is going to be very minimal," Financial Advisor Marti Shew of Hilltop Securities said in August. "It going to be a fraction of a penny."
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad previously said the city intends to be careful with using the bond and try to use the monies the city already has to fund the project as much as possible.
Athens Police Chief John Densmore said before the election that a "new inviting police department would be a tremendous asset to help build community relations, recruiting and morale."