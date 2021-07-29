A new police station that officials say is much needed could be coming to the city of Athens through a potential bond election.
The Athens City Council is going through the process of establishing a $5.5 million bond election in November. This Monday, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance to call for a bond election to construct, improve and equip police facilities and acquiring land for these facilities.
On Aug. 9, the council is set to hear the second reading at its meeting, where the ordinance could be passed. If the council approves, the election would be on Nov. 2.
According to the city, the bond would be limited to a maximum of $5.5 million; however, the cost could be less depending on the design and location of the proposed police station.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the issuance of bonds would finance a portion of the police station or capital improvements. She added the city intends to be careful with using the bond and try to use monies the city already has to fund the project as much as possible.
"We're trying to do it as effectively and efficiently as we can with the money we have on hand," she said. "We would be extremely frugal with the money they allow us to issue debt for."
Athens Police Chief John Densmore said the current police station building was meant to be a temporary location about 42 years ago.
"A new inviting police department would be a tremendous asset to help build community relations, recruiting and morale," Densmore said. "A new building is truly an investment in the city of Athens, not just the police department."
The building was never designed to be a police station, Borstad said, adding that it did not have security or an evidence room. The building was once the town's city hall before those employees left for another location.
She said the intention is to make the building a place people feel comfortable to serve as "kind of like a beacon on the hill, where people feel safe to come into."
If a new station is built, Borstad said the current location would likely be used as different city offices for administrative purposes.
Borstad told the city council the first reading on Monday was just a first step in the process.
"We will have many public meetings to discuss the proposed police station," she said. "So that the citizens who will actually have to vote on it will know what we are intending to build and what it will look like."
The council had been discussing the need for a new police station since last year. The city has an architect on board and a construction manager at-risk to determine an estimate of construction costs.