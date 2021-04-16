A 6-year-old boy remained in a Dallas hospital as of Friday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a Tyler motel bath tub Thursday evening.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Friday the boy is receiving treatment at a children's hospital in Dallas.
Officers responded to a report of a child found unresponsive in a bathtub in one of the rooms at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, at 5 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances emergency room at the time.
Erbaugh said when police arrived the child was out of the bath tub unresponsive, and there was a small amount of water in the tub.
Medical procedures are still occurring and witnesses continue to be interviewed as a part of the investigation, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said the possibility of criminal charges would depend on what the doctors in Dallas find.