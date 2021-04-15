A 6-year-old child is in critical condition at the emergency room after being found unresponsive in a Tyler motel bath tub Thursday evening.
According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to a report of a child found unresponsive in a bathtub in one of the rooms at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, at 5 p.m.
The child was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances emergency room by EMS.
The exact status of the child is unknown at this time because medical procedures are still occurring, police said.
Tyler Police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the motel, and the case is still under investigation.