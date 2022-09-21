An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department.
Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department "in the very early morning hours" Wednesday "was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page."
"The administration took immediate action to remove the post," Bragg said. "Upon investigation, it was determined that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.”
In the statement, Bragg did not elaborate about the content of the video.
The department will perform a review of its social media policies and procedures and a “thorough administrative inquiry” to prevent a similar type of action from happening in the future, according to the statement.
“Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America, and we ask that anyone who receives any suspicious request or information from the Bullard Police Department’s Facebook account please notify the Bullard Police Department immediately,” the statement said.