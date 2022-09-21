An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department.
Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department "in the very early morning hours" Wednesday "was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page."
"The administration took immediate action to remove the post," Bragg said. "Upon investigation, it was determined that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.”
In the statement, Bragg did not elaborate about the content of the video.
The department will perform a review of its social media policies and procedures and a “thorough administrative inquiry” to prevent a similar type of action from happening in the future, according to the statement.
“Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America, and we ask that anyone who receives any suspicious request or information from the Bullard Police Department’s Facebook account please notify the Bullard Police Department immediately,” the statement said.
The hack comes one month ahead of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) states that threats to technology and confidential data are more commonplace in today's society, so it's important to protect your information.
On its website, the CISA says some of the key steps a person can take are to enable multi-factor authentication; use strong passwords; recognize and report phishing; and update your software.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas has some tips on how to create a strong password and manage your accounts.
For example, passwords should be long, BBB East Texas CEO Mechele Agbayani Mills said in a previous column. Specifically, 12 letters, mixed with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Don't use common words or phrases.
You should also never use the same password for different accounts, in order to avoid having them all compromised at the same time if you ever do get hacked.
Security questions are another important factor to consider. When you are selecting these questions on your account, remember that you shouldn't use questions with a limited number of responses that hackers could easily guess, like the color of your first car.
Although these are often among the selections when choosing security questions, you should avoid anything available in public records, like your ZIP code, mother's maiden name, or birth place.
For more information on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call the BBB Hotline: 903-581-8373.