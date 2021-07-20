The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect vehicle in its investigation of a quadruple homicide at a residence near New Summerfield early Tuesday morning.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said a man was found dead in a driveway in the 1600 block of Highway 110 North after 8 a.m.
Deputies then found three people deceased inside bedrooms of the residence in the back of the property. All four of the deceased had gunshot wounds.
Dickson identified the deceased as an 18-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and a woman believed to be in her mid-30s to 40s.
He said an elderly woman who lives in the front residence made the 911 call. He believes the shooting occurred sometime between midnight and daylight Tuesday morning.
The sheriff said this shooting is the first quadruple homicide to happen in Cherokee County.
One of the women and the 18-year-old man are mother and son, while the other deceased people knew each other through dating relationships, Dickson said. All bodies were sent to a Dallas facility for autopsies.
Dickson said the investigators are looking for a 2017 Dodge Challenger as a vehicle of interest in the investigation. This vehicle was stolen from one of the victims.
The car is red and has a Texas license plate No. LTY9935.
He added others items could have been stolen but currently only the vehicle has been identified.
No other details regarding the suspect are available at this time, but Dickson said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
"He killed four people and we want to get him off the streets," Dickson said.
The direction the vehicle went is unknown as well. The sheriff's office is being led to the Jacksonville area; however, the exact area is not confined yet, he said.
The sheriff's office is working to notify the families of the deceased. Investigators are also working to get search warrants, Dickson said.
Dickson said if anyone in the area saw or heard anything suspicious, they should call the sheriff's office at 903-683-2271 as soon as possible.
"I just ask that the community look for the vehicle," he said.
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.