Cherokee County officials are searching for a Jacksonville man in connection with drug trafficking after police say they found pounds of drugs and several rounds of ammunition in his residence.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Jacksonville police started a joint investigation in July about suspected drug trafficking in the 800 block of Howard Street in Jacksonville.
The sheriff's office said Hunter Davlin was identified as the suspected dealer.
On Tuesday, investigators with a search warrant found 1.5 pounds of "crystal ice" methamphetamine, about 6 pounds of marijuana, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, police said.
Investigators also found packaging and digital scales that police said are associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has obtained several arrest warrants for Davlin related to charges including manufacture or delivery of a penalty group one controlled substance, possession of marijuana and abandoning or endangering a child. Police said more charges could be added.
Anyone with information about Davlin is asked to contact Cherokee County Special Investigations Unit at (903) 683-2271. A monetary reward is being offered for information leading to Davlin’s arrest.