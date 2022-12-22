Officials say a man barricaded himself in his home and threatened to harm his family if law enforcement didn't leave.
Emmanuel Muraira was later apprehended, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Wells for a welfare check.
When officers got there, they tried making contact with Muraira.
Dickson said Muraira threatened to harm children inside the residence if law enforcement did not leave. Muraira then barricaded himself and his family in the home.
CCSO's Regional Special Response Team (STR) comprised of law enforcement personal from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department responded to the scene.
STR was ultimately able to arrest Muraira after a long negotiation, Dickson said.
A search warrant was placed on the Muraira residence that led to the seizure of several assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, high-capacity magazines, bulk ammo.
Muraira was arrested for interference with public duties, assault on a public servant, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation is still ongoing, Dickson said.