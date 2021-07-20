Due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is suspending in-person visitation at the county jail.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the sheriff's office said its staff is working with state and local health officials in addition to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for the best course of action.
To protect inmates and employees, in-person visitation will be suspended for the next 30 days. Inmates will be allowed to use a free video visit weekly, according to the sheriff's office.
"Pray for our staff, inmates, and community as we work through this situation," the sheriff's office Facebook statement read.