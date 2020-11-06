The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has deemed the Cherokee County Jail non-compliant on five different issues, citing sanitation failings and failure to provide required exercise to inmates, among other things.
An inspector with TCJS found five infractions at the jail on Oct. 15, according to the inspection report.
Regarding facility maintenance, the inspector noted seeing mold in the showers, no water in one of the dayroom sinks, a lack of hot water in some sinks, no lights in the dayrooms, no water in a bathroom sink, an inoperable intercom and a broken smoke detector.
In the kitchen, mold was found on the walk-in cooler door and food was stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer. The inspector noted the floor of the cooler and freezer were both dirty. In the laundry area, the inspector found bedding stored on the floor and trash and clothing behind the washers and dryers.
The report also states documentation failed to show that inmates received their required one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.
The Cherokee County Jail was also found non-complaint for not completing an initial assessment of a newly admitted inmate.
The jail was cited for failing to review and document the status of an inmate placed in administrative separation within a timely manner. The status should be reviewed at least every 30 days, according to the report.
Finally, jail staff were cited for, "on a constant basis," exceeding the amount of time of when an inmate has to be reassessed after their initial custody assessment. The required timeframe after the initial assessment is within 30 to 90 days. The report states that time was exceeded by one to five days.
According to the TCJS website, county jails will be removed from the non-compliant list once the facilities become compliant again.
The Tyler Paper has reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for comment.