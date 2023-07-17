A Chapel Hill ISD teacher accused of child pornography promotion has been placed on administrative leave, the district said Monday night.
The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force charged a teacher employed at Chapel Hill ISD with five counts of Promotion of Child Pornography in Montgomery County, the district said in a press release.
The teacher's name and which campus they taught at has not been released at this time.
The district said it "is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation."
"Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our students," said Martin Ibarra, CHISD’s Board of Trustees president. "We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities.”
Based on the preliminary investigation, the district said it has no reason to believe the accusations occurred while on school property.
According to Texas Penal Code 43.26, it is a crime to "knowingly or intentionally possess or access with the intent to view material that depicts a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexual conduct."
"This may include any type of visual material, such as a photograph, videotape, slide, negative, film, disk, diskette or other mediums that allow such material to be viewed," the penal code states.