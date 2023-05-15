Chapel Hill ISD is monitoring all campuses after a threat was made via a social media post. Law enforcement and school officials believe the threat is not credible.
In a letter sent out to parents and guardians of students, the district said it is “aware of several social media posts aimed at creating panic and alarm circulating across the state of Texas.”
“We are closely monitoring all campuses,” the letter said. “CHISD officials and local law enforcement believe the post to be non-credible. CHISD believes everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment.
“As an added measure of safety, additional law enforcement will be present on CHISD campuses such as the High School and Junior High - to reassure parents and students that all is well.”
