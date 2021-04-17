A Chandler man accused of killing a man, woman and their unborn child in a head-on collision last year has been indicted on three counts of intoxication manslaughter.
A Henderson County grand jury handed down an indictment on April 1 for Brandon Taylor Collins, 20, according to a list of indictments released by District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
Collins was involved in a wreck on Oct. 25, 2020 that led to the deaths of Leanna Hester, 23, of Chandler, and Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler. Hester was eight months pregnant, family said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Collins' vehicle struck Hester and Stanford's vehicle while on Farm-to-Market Road 315 after Collins drove into the opposite side of traffic. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stanford later died at the hospital.
He was arrested on Oct. 25, and released four days later on bonds totaling $300,000, according to Henderson County Jail records.
Collins was initially charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, but he was later charged in connection with the death of the couple's unborn child once officials confirmed the pregnancy, DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said.