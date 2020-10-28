A Chandler man involved in a head-on collision that killed a pregnant woman and her boyfriend is now facing an additional charge in connection with the death of their unborn child.
Brandon Collins was originally charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after his truck travelled into the other side of traffic in Henderson County, striking another vehicle. The wreck led to the deaths of Leanna Hester, 23, of Chandler, and Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler. Hester was eight months pregnant, family said.
Henderson County Jail records show that he is now facing a third count of intoxication manslaughter. He remains jailed on bonds totaling $300,000.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Sara Warren confirmed the third charge was in connection with the unborn child, as officials were able to confirm Hester was pregnant.
Warren noted that final acceptance of the charges is up to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.
DPS said Collins's vehicle struck Hester and Stanford's vehicle while on Farm-to-Market Road 315 after Collins drove into the opposite side of traffic. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stanford later died at the hospital. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.