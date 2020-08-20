A Carlisle High School teacher is facing child pornography charges.
Blake Tyner Harris, 39, of Jefferson, has been in the Harrison County Jail since July 19 on two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of obscene wholesale promotion, according to jail records.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday, the school district said an employee was arrested for possession of child pornography, and they will not return to campus.
Carlisle ISD Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 27 to consider the teacher's employment.
Harris's bonds total $250,000.
In the past, Harris was arrested for tampering with a witness on July 8 this year, harassment and disorderly conduct on June 22 this year, and theft on April 29, 2019.