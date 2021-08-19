Officials are investigating an "active bomb threat" near the U.S. Capitol in Washington and are negotiating with a man who drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk, claiming he had explosives.
"This is an active bomb threat investigation," said U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter.
According to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, a man drove a black pickup truck without a license plate onto the sidewalk of the Library on Congress at 9:15 a.m. ET, and has taken to Facebook Live to livestream from inside the truck.
"I'm ready to die for a cause," he said.
In the livestream, the man is apparently in a standoff with Capitol Police, and shows what looks to be a bomb in his lap. He said the device is sound-activated, and will only go off if the truck windows break by a bullet or other means.
“If you blow my truck up, It’s on you, Joe, I’m ready to die for the cause,” the man said in the video. He also mentioned people dying in Afghanistan, saying he's standing strong for them.
The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.
Negotiators are in communication with the suspect and are trying to come to a "resolution," Manger told reporters at a press conference near the Capitol. The man's name is unknown at this time, but police have possible leads.
The area is blocked off and nearby buildings have been evacuated.