An arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued following the shooting death of a Tyler man.
Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, is wanted by law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a media release from the Jacksonville Police Department.
District Judge Michael Davis reviewed and signed the arrest warrant. The bond has been set at $1 million.
On Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., Jacksonville Police Department received multiple calls in reference to gunshots being fired and a single victim. The incident occurred in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets.
Jacksonville Police and Jacksonville Fire / EMS responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located one black male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler.
Baker remains at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or any information regarding this investigation, should call 911 or Detective Munsinger with the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546.
Baker should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation.