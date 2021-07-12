The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing multiple patients at a Tyler hospital is set for September.
William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, is charged with capital murder of multiple people for the deaths of four patients, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for five years and was fired on Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials shared their concerns with police.
Davis has been indicted for accusations of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment. In 2021, he was indicted in connection with the death of Joseph Kalina.
On Monday morning, the prosecution and defense met for the final scheduled pre-trial hearing in the case ahead of the Sept. 28 trial date.
Jury selection is set to begin on July 26 at the Smith County Courthouse. The presentation of evidence and witnesses is expected to begin Sept. 28, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.
Ahead of the hearing, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District met with attorneys for 40 to 50 minutes to discuss issues related to the trial.
Putman said during the hearing the defense and DA's office reached an agreement regarding the defense's request for Davis' interview with police after he was arrested in 2018 not to be used for evidence.
Following the agreement, the 2018 recording of Davis will not be used in the trial.
Jackson swore Davis in to ask if Davis wanted Jackson to be recused from the case. The issue of Jackson's mother working at Christus was brought up previously, and neither the prosecution or the defense saw a conflict.
Davis, who wore a suit and tie for the hearing, confirmed he is not seeking recusal of Jackson.
Regarding jury selection, Putman said there is a plan to screen potential jurors for COVID-19 exposure.
The Smith County District Attorney’s Office said in 2020 the office intends to seek the death penalty in Davis’ case. Davis was arrested on April 10, 2018. He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6.75 million, according to Smith County Jail records.
Kalina was originally listed in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Davis’ case. Now, according to the recent indictment, on or about Jan. 25, 2018, Davis allegedly caused the death of Kalina by “introducing air into the arterial system” of Kalina.
In 2018, Davis was also charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder. Davis’ nursing license was suspended during a meeting in Austin in March 2018, according to a Texas Board of Nursing order.