The Canton Police Department is looking for a man accused of stabbing a clerk at a Dollar Tree while trying to rob the store.
According to the police department, the man came into the Dollar Tree in Canton Wednesday night and stabbed the clerk during an attempted robbery.
The man then fled on foot and was not found. The clerk was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover, police said.
After an investigation, police said the man parked his vehicle at a nearby business and after the alleged stabbing he ran to his vehicle and drove away.
His vehicle is possibly a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry 4 door. Police describe the man as Black, possibly in his 20s, about 5’ 7” and 140 to 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue or black shirt with a gold emblem on his left chest, light colored jeans and dark blue or purple tennis shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Canton Police Sgt. Michael King of the Department at (903) 567-4991 ext. 205 or email to mking@cantontx.gov.