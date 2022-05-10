A Bullard woman is accused of stealing from a local organization police said was being represented as a nonprofit.
The Bullard Police Department on Friday arrested Misty Adair, 46, on one charge each of theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and misapplication of fiduciary property of financial institution, both of which are state jail felony charges.
Bullard police detectives on April 19 received information that a local organization known as “Youth for Agriculture” was being represented as a 501c3 nonprofit organization, according to Bullard police.
Youth for Agriculture was originally set up by another person under the guidelines of a 501c3 nonprofit, Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg said. But when Adair took over the organization, he said “the proper paperwork was never filed like it should’ve been.”
Adair was not the developer of the original organization, Bragg said. An investigation showed she was the current account manager for the organization.
“It was reported to detectives that there were improprieties with the organization’s financial accounts,” Bullard police said in a press release. “Upon investigation in to the organization’s accounts and transaction activity, detectives were able to obtain enough information to complete arrest affidavits and arrest warrants for Adair.”
Bragg said Adair was allegedly operating the organization as if it were still a nonprofit but since it is technically not properly classified as such now, the charge is lower than it could’ve been had it been properly classified.
According to Texas law, a person commits misapplication of fiduciary property of financial institution if they intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly misapplies property they hold as a fiduciary or property of a financial institution in a manner that involves substantial risk of loss to the owner of the property or to a person for whose benefit the property is held.
Adair was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. She was released the next day.