A Bullard man died after being struck by a Cherokee County deputy’s vehicle late Sunday.
Tony L. Boswell, 43, was taken to UT Heath in Tyler after the crash and later died from his injuries, according to a statement from Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
According to Dickson, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy at just before midnight was driving headed south in the 3000 block of FM 346 when he hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as Boswell, was walking on the edge of FM 346 when he was struck.
Deputies notified EMS and began life-saving measures, according to Dickson.
Emergency crews arrived and took Boswell to UT Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Texas Highway Patrol responded to work the scene, Dickson said.
“The deputy has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation can be conducted,” Dickson said in the statement. “At this time no foul play is suspected. I ask that you pray for the Boswell family and his friends as well as the deputies involved.
The statement from Dickson did not name the deputy. According to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark, Juan Munoz Pinales, 31, of Rusk was driving the vehicle that struck Boswell.