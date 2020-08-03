An East Texas paramedic was arrested Saturday at the Bullard Fire Department on a child pornography charge for allegedly sharing dozens of lewd images of underaged children using Instagram, text messages and other devices.
Matthew Tyler Clearman, 43, of Lindale, was charged with possession and promotion of child pornography and booked into the Smith County Jail on Saturday with a $500,000 bond, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Clearman is employed with Christus EMS as a paramedic. He does not work for the Bullard Fire Department, sheriff's office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April showing two files uploaded to Instagram by a user, who was later identified as Clearman, using a known IP address. One of the two photos from the NCMEC information showed a man wearing a firefighter bunker gear and helmet, while the other included child pornography and lewd visual material of a child.
Using his Facebook photo, investigators identified Clearman as the man depicted in the firefighter gear.
Through a search warrant on July 20, investigators received 88 media files from Instagram, and officers found many photos and a video showing child pornography and lewd visual material of minors between the ages of 7 and 16. Officers also found text messages between Clearman and other people about sharing child pornography images.
On July 30, officers received a search warrant for Clearman's residence in the 16000 block of Rolling Meadows in Lindale, where several multimedia devices were found with hundreds of child pornographic images, according to the sheriff's office.
An arrest warrant was then issued last Friday and Clearman was booked into jail Saturday.