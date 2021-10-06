A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville after police say he entangled himself in a cord attached to window blinds and became unresponsive.
According to Jacksonville police, the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in the 1500 block of Beaumont Street in Jacksonville.
First responders tried using CPR and other life-saving measures at the scene, and the boy was then taken to the UT Health – Jacksonville emergency room.
"Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to revive the child, but were unsuccessful," police said in a statement.
Witnesses told officers the child became entangled in a cord attached to window blinds. Police said the child struggled to free himself before the he became unconscious.
An autopsy was ordered; however, the police said the death appears to be a "tragic accident."