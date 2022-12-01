A visiting judge lowered suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' bond Friday following a recent appeals court ruling calling the amount "excessive."
Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a $1 million bond since May 13 due to multiple bond violations.
Judge Alfonso Charles, the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region, approved lowering the bonds to a total of $40,000, or $20,000 for each of his charges.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.