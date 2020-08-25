TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens charged Trevor Courtney Clemons, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, with possession of penalty group 3 controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and public intoxication with minor third enhanced. Clemons was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had bonds of $1,000, $500 and $260.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Stephanie Lynn Fitzgerald, 30, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Fitzgerald was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ethan James, 17, of Smith County, with assault causes bodily injury to a family member. James was in the Smith County Jail Monday. He had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Verlena Danielle Middleton, 40, of Tyler, with hinder secured creditors between $2,500 and $30,000. Middleton was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. She had a $3,500 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Makel Mitchell, 19, of Flint, with unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, theft of a firearm and fail to identify fugitive from justice. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail Monday. He had bonds of $300,000, $2,500 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Trenton Duran Tucker, 30, of Lindale, with assault on family/household member with previous convict ion and evading arrest detention. Tucker was in the Smith County Jail Monday. He had bonds of $100,000 and $2,500.
Deputies charged Shareon Jean Williams, 27, of Tyler, with injury to child/elderly/disabled and reckless bodily injury. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Monday. She had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Richard Dewayne Wilson, 46, of Tyler, with assault to a family/house member impeding breath/circulation. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had a $1,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Brandon James Shaw, 34, of Tyler, with criminal trespass, burglary of building, possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and burglary of building. Shaw was in the Smith County Jail Monday with 10 bonds totaling $90,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Christian Dewayne Sigler, 22, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Sigler was in the Smith County Jail Monday. No bond.
Officers charged Uyoka Louise Smith, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Monday. No bond.
Officers charged Zoey Monique Stevens, 21, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury. Stevens was in the Smith County Jail Monday. She had a $9,000 bond.