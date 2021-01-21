SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jose Julio Sandoval, 43, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of peanlt group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, prohibited weapon, possession of penalty group controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Sandoval was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had bonds of $50,000, $50,000, $50,000, $5,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Cory Michael Walton, 32, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated for the second time. Walton was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. No bond.
Deputies charged Demarkus Keandre Bircher, 21, of Tyler, with murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bircher was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $500,000 and $300,000 Tuesday.
Deputies charged Blake Erin Boone, 25, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one less than 1 gram and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Boone has been in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $6,000 and $15,000.
Deputies charged Ginger Leann Brown, 44, of Lillington, with possession of penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams. Brown was in the Smith County Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Matthew Wayne Toole, 33, of Troup, with forgery financial instrument elderly, fraud use/possession identify information # items less than 5 elderly, forgery financial instrument, unlawful use of criminal instrument, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, credit card or debit card abuse, credit card or debit card abuse elderly, credit card or debit card abuse elderly, fraud use/possession identifying information # items. Toole was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of totaling $12,660,000
Deputies charged Freddie Llewell Torres, 32, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Torres was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. No bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dajaylon Damon Scott, 17, with manslaughter. Scott was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Justin Baily Smith, 28, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest detention. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $5,000 and $2,500.
Officers charged Kendrick Jarele Turner, 36, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Eric Thompkins, 34, of Van, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Thompkins was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $30,000 bond.
The agency charged Latisha Marie Hudson, 42, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance one less than 1 gram. Hudson was in the smith County Jail Wednesday with $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Offices charged Angela Tranee Alex, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Alex was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had a $250,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lance Corwin Jones, 51, of Mount Vernon, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.Kpmes was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $10,000 bond.