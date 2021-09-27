TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Keyanna Allison, 19, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Allison was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Christian Lee Fajardo, 23, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty group two between four grams and 400 grams and possession marijuana less than two ounces. Fajardo was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $15,500.
Officers charged Christopher Benard Hardy, 27, of Richardson, with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle. Hardy was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Tyler Ray Ishcomer, 30, of Tyler, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Ishcomer was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged William Alvin Owen, 58, of Tyler, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions, criminal trespass, and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Owen was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $300,500.
Officers charged Frank Venegas, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Venegas was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $500,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brenna Keely Erb, 33, of Bullard, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Erb was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gary Tyrone Franklin, 55, of Tyler, with six counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and three counts of abandoning/endangering child imminent danger. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $450,000.
Deputies charged Quinnlynn Marquez Franklin, 23, of Tyler, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jose Bryan Guevara, 17, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Guevara was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jose Mojica, Jr., 35, of Tyler, with terroristic threat of family/household member. Mojica was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $250,000 bond.