TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Patricia Ann Daniel, 36, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram and fail to identify giving false/fictitious information. Daniel was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000.
Officers charged Christopher Dewayne Jackson, 29, of Tyler, with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200 and driving while intoxicated second. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000.
Officers charged Briana Deanquenike Puckett, 26, of Dallas, with two counts of theft property less than $2,500 two/more previous convictions. Puckett was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jacob Wayne McKelvey, 28, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, parole violation, theft property between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. McKelvey was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $175,000.
Deputies charged Matthew Payton Wagoner, 18, of Bullard, with sexual coercion. Wagoner was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nestor Aaron Cadena, 29, of Tyler, with assault peace officer/judge. Cadena was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Lacortney Jaques Boyd, 30, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Boyd was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Karen Elaine Madrid, 58, of Tyler, with exploitation of child/elderly/disabled. Madrid was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged William Richard Tyler, Jr., 31, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Tyler was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $15,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Samuel Wilson Joyner, 26, of Whitehouse, with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Joyner was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bond totaling $500,000.