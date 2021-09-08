TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Charles E Malcom, 56, of Bloomington, Illinois, with assault causes bodily injury to a family member. Malcom was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Colin James Marsh, 32, of Flint, with terroristic threat reaction emergency agency. Marsh was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Curtis Lee Dowdle, 31, of Tyler, with forgery financial instrument. Dowdle was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jacob Dalton Hay, 26, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury to a family member. Hay was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Aurelio Kramner Rios, 38, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury. Rios was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shawndale Bell Cason, 27, of Tyler, with burglary. Cason was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Sara Elizabeth Davis, 30, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon, assault of a peace officer/judge, and resist arrest search or transport. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Shawn Anthony Davis, 36, of Kaufman, with aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Keshawn Jajuan Henderson, 26, of Tyler, with theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 bond violation. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $300,000 bond.