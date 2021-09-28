SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Santos Perez, Jr., 29, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Perez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Deshaun Deccor Vaughn, 20, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Vaughn was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $25,000 bond.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Christopher Matthew Woods, 19, of Tyler, with racing on highway causing bodily injury. Woods was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Jared Howard, 37, of Roanoke, with assault causes bodily injury. Howard was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $2,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Johnny Ray Johnson, 34, of Alabama, with sexual assault child/rape first strong arm, two counts of production porn minors, six counts of possession of child pornography, sexual abuse first contact compulsion, and sexual torture. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $105,000.
LINDALE POICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged David Vincent Jones, Jr., 33, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.