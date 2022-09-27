SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alejandro Alonso-Varona, 45, of Tyler, with indecent assault. Alonso-Varona was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Martha Ann Collins, 59, of Tyler, terroristic threat of family/household. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Nathaniel Lee Davis, 41, of Tyler, with delivery controlled substance/marijuana to minor use child and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $325,000.
Deputies charged Demetrius Qimani Hicks, 18, of Tyler, with harboring runaway child. Hicks was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Creshaun Deaundre Acy, 32, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Acy was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robin Nunez de la Garza, 40, of Winona, with continuous violence against the family. De la Garza was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and transferred to another agency on Monday.
Deputies charged Jose Manuel Esparza, 24, of Tyler, with manslaughter. Esparza was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Estrella Guerra, 35, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Guerra was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $350,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nathan Lavon Handy, 44, of Tyler, with sex abuse of child continuous victim under 14. Handy was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $350,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shaun Gossett Puckett, 55, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Puckett was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dakarai Rashad Williams, 20, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $350,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Gerard Black, 61, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Black was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $7,500 bond.
Officers charged Phillip Paul Potts, Jr., 41, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, assault causes bodily injury family member, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Potts was in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged David Salas, 20, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order. Salas was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Lauren Nicole Bowman, 33, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Bowman was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $30,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshalls charged John Richard Moss, 51, of Tyler, with stalking. Moss was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $450,000 bond.