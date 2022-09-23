SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Nathan Edidong Akpan, 27, of Tyler, with two counts criminal trespass, two counts driving while intoxicated, and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200. Akpan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Deputies charged Javeon Antione Ewing, 22, of Dallas, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Ewing was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Natasha Gallup, 34, of Bullard, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than one gram, unauthorized use of vehicle, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Gallup was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $262,500.
Deputies charged Michael Keith Holt, 46, of Tyler, with criminal trespass and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Holt was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $105,000.
Deputies charged Dakimeon Jaquay Newsome, 21, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Newsome was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Seth Ray Russell, II, 34, of Tyler, with boating while intoxicated and boating while intoxicated second. Russell was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged Jordan Reed Wright, 28, of Frankston, with two counts abandon endanger child criminal negligence and two counts deadly conduct. Wright was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $450,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Delano Antonio Warren, Jr., 26, of Tyler, with three counts assault public servant, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest, and evading arrest detention previous conviction. Warren was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $190,000.
Officers charged Jessica Danielle Mitchell, 31, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second and unlawful carrying weapon. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $27,500.
Officers charged Jesse Quinones, 37, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order and violate bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months. Quinones was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $250,000.
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Clint Euel Shockey, 42, of Tyler, with deadly conduct discharge firearm. Shockey was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Mitch Anthony Denton, 34, of Mineola, with burglary of building. Denton was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.