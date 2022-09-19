SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Christina Leah Cantrell, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cantrell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brian Castro, 19, of Dallas, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Castro was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $14,000.
Deputies charged Loni Dean Clark, 40, of Jacksonville, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Clark was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tristan Javahn Durden, 27, of Beckville, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Durden was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $125,000.
Deputies charged Ty Levi Golightly, 24, of Frankston, with aggravated robbery. Golightly was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Taz Marshall Whittemore, 28, of Tyler, with five counts theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, two counts theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle, and criminal trespass. Whittemore was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $945,000.
Deputies charged Freddrick Lamont Wickware, 29, of Rusk, with theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000. Wickware was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Deshaun Crawford, 39, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Crawford was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Monday on a $650,000 bond.
Officers charged Keshawn Jajuan Henderson, 27, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive with intent give false information and theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $305,000.
Officers charged Giovanny Morales, 24, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation, burglary of habitation, and public intoxication. Morales was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $33,000.
Officers charged Lakendrick Lamont Murphy, 21, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and theft of firearm. Murphy was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $202,500.
Officers charged Ronnie Dewayne Williams, 22, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $30,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Rome Cheleese Hayward, 30, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram drug free zone. Hayward was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.