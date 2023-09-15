SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jonathan Lee Ashmore, 36, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Ashmore was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Peyton Cole Gamblin, 25, of Whitehouse, with assault family/household member impede circulation/breath, unlawful restraint, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Gamblin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Tiler Glenn Stanaland, 28, of Bullard, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, evading arrest detention, and duty on striking unattended vehicle. Stanaland was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $110,000.
Deputies charged Charlie Cairel Turner, Jr., 54, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Turner was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kevin Guadalupe Hernandez-Anaya, 27, of Bedford, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Hernandez-Anaya was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Richard Bryan Dykes, 68, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, unlawful possession of fire arm, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Dykes was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $160,000.
Officers charged Nathaniel Theodore Mitchem, 71, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Mitchem was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $3,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Kadokrayia Rhenque Beckworth, 46, of Longview, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 200 grams and fraud use/possession indentifying information number of items less than five. Beckworth was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $585,000.
Officers charged Stayshia Louise Desiree Hardy, 27, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Hardy was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.