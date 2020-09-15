SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Aric Manuel Arjona, 20, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant, fail to identify fugitive intent giving false information, tamper with government record, possession of marijuana between 4 and 200 grams and theft of a firearm. Arjona was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $25,000, $25,000, $5,000, $40,000 and $5,000.
Deputies charged Emerson Eugene Arnold, 45, of Tyler, with sex abuse of child continuous- victim under 14. Arnold was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jason Elick Baxter, 44, of Malakoff, with two counts of aggravated robbery. Baxter was in the Smith County Jail Friday with two bonds of $400,000 each.
Deputies charged Jayda Bryant, 23, of Henderson, with burglary of habitation and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information of items between 10 and 50. Bryant was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Kyle Morgan Casey, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Casey was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Billy Obrien Davis, 33, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher James Feemster, 34, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and parole violation. Feemster was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jarrod Marquis Henson, 25, of Henderson, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Henson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged David Jackson, 36, of Tyler, with thwarting compulsory school attendance laws-parent, expired driver’s license, failed to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $2,020, $911, $1,304, $1,179, $250,000.
Deputies charged Phillip Paul Potts Jr., 37, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Potts was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $30,000, $2,500, $2,500 and $500.
Deputies charged James Daniel Rodgers, 65, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Rodgers was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $40,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brandon Keith Spencer, 31, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Spencer was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Earlina Sebring Watson, 35, of Malakoff, with two counts of aggravated robbery. Watson was in the Smith County Jail Friday with two bonds of $250,000 each.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Arturo Bautista Jr., 56, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent or bodily injury. Bautista was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Officers charged Anthony Monroe Lester, 41, of Bullard, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Lester was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Patti Rechelle Coleman, 44, of Lindale, with theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750, and two counts of forgery of financial instrument. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $500 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Gulain Alexis Cruz, 17, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of penalty group one controlled substance and theft of a firearm. Cruz was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released Sunday. He had bonds of $5,000, $40,000 and $10,000.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Derek Houston Howland, 38, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury. Howland was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Keff Jamal Johnson, 24, of Dallas, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information, evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 to 400 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and accident involving damage to vehicle less than $200. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $500, $50,000, $2,000, $150,000, and $500.
Officers charged Billy Jack Lowry, 64, of Bullard, with burglary of a motor vehicle and expired registration. Lowry was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $5,000 and $592.94.
Officers charged Rudy Michael Magdaleno, 50, of Tyler, with assault by contact. Magdaleno was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $500 bond.
Officers charged Jessica June Shores, 42, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, assault causing bodily injury, possession of penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear felony. Shores was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $100,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500 and $5,000.
Officers charged Lagarrious B Stigger, 22, of Tyler, with assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Stigger was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released Monday. He had a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Deshoderick Taylor, 26, of Jacksonville, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Donald Lee Toney, 44, of Marshall, with assault causing bodily injury a family member. Toney was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $5,000 bond.