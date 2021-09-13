TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENTOfficers charged Paul Matthew Ferguson, 40, of Tyler, with public lewdness. Ferguson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Dalton Ray Knight, Jr., 31, of Flint, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Knight was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $120,000 bond.
Officers charged Raymond Jamal Lollar, 17, of Tyler, with indecent exposure. Lollar was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Carolyn Elizabeth McLain, 39, of Tyler, with public lewdness. McLain was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEDeputies charged Degardo Morales-Lozano, 32, of Tyler, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Morales-Lozano was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Mark Allen Shaw, 51, of Flint, with aggravated assault that causes serious bodily injury. Shaw was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shianne Aliyah Dunn, 17, of Frankston, with failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, criminal trespass, false report to peace officer/special investigator/law enforcement, two counts of fraud use/possession identifying information with intent to defraud or harm, tamper with government record defraud/harm, and possession marijuana less than two ounces. Dunn was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $331,000.
Deputies charged Joyce Austin Ford, 73, of Tyler, with two counts of diverting controlled substance for personal use. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $200.
Deputies charged Angela McKnight Latham, 45, of Tatum, with credit card or debit card abuse elderly. Latham was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENTOfficers charged Carrigan Jean Hilton, 23, of Jacksonville, with forgery government/national institution/money/security. Hilton was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $150,000 bond.