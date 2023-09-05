SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Julio Gaspar-Rosalez, 28, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Gaspar-Rosalez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Antrone D. Campbell, 41, of Brownsboro, with no driver’s license and three counts of cruelty to livestock animal neglect/overwork. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $30,643.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Tiara Anthoinette Cotton, 41, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cotton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged K’Erick O’Neal Johnson, 18, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $915,000.
Officers charged Jessiah McNeil, 18, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, evading arrest detention, and resist arrest search or transport. McNeil was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $25,000.
Officers charged Suzanna Braswell Sharman, 32, of Onalaska, with fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five, fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 10 and 50, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Sharman was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Officers charged Kendall Leroy White, 35, of Alba, with two counts theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. White was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Trystan Akers, 26, of Troup, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Akers was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $35,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Landon David Pasby, 32, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Pasby was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Christopher Robbins, 44, of Hideaway, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Robbins was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.