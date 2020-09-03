SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged William Jerome Dail, 33, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury. Dail was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Truitt Ray Hill, 22, of Arp, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Hill was in the Smithy County Jail Tuesday without bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Tayla Samone Morrison, 23, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram/bond violation and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impart/bond violation. Morrison was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $25,000 and $50,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Khristian Thomas Welch, 20, of Tyler, with impersonating a public servant. Welch was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.