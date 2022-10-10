SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Hibby Marie Carnes, 41, of Athens, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Carnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged Keith Alan Cubbit, 40, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention, violate the burn ban, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Cubbit was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $156,000.
Deputies charged Jon Wiliam Ford, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $50,000.
Deputies charged Haley Renee Herriage, 22, of Athens, with aggravated robbery. Herriage was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000.
Deputies charged Timothy James Hogan, 26, of Henderson, with theft of firearm. Hogan was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000.
Deputies charged Danny Ray Quinney, 23, of Alexandria, Louisiana, with violate bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months. Quinney was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kristofer Boyd Rouse, 41, of Tyler, with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Rouse was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Shanequa Lanell Ware, 37, of Tyler, with monetary instrument abuse. Ware was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Jesse Earl Whitton, 48, of Tyler, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. Whitton was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Matthew Tyler Boiling, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Boiling was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Ulices A. Mejicano, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Mejicano was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Louis Calvin Bradley, III, 23, of Beckville, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Bradley was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jacob Allen Edwards, 21, of Whitehouse, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Edwards was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Adam Manley, 33, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A between 4 grams and 400 grams, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ between 28 grams and 200 grams, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Manley was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $130,500.
Officers charged Mark Anthony Resendez, 24, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Resendez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rex Patton Waldrop, II, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Waldrop was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Christy April Hughey, 42, of Tyler, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Hughey was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,000.