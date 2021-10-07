SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Ray Zeigler, 60, of Bossier City, Louisiana, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and burglary of habitation. Zeigler was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $350,000.
Deputies charged Kylie Delaney, 26, of Whitehouse, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Delaney was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, of Whitehouse, with murder and unauthorized use of vehicle. Epifano was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $2,010,000.
Deputies charged Christopher Julio Gaytan, 32, of Kilgore, with possession marijuana less than two ounces, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, possession dangerous drug and two counts manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 3/4 less than 28 grams. Gaytan was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $33,000.
Deputies charged Thomas Scott Griffith, 56, of Murchison, with unlawful carrying weapon and solicit prostitution/other payor. Griffith was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $2,000.
Deputies charged Larry Lacey, 54, of Whitehouse, with solicit prostitution/other payor. Lacey was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kyndra Lanae McAlexander, 39, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade two between one gram and four grams. McAlexander was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Kenneth Cossey Brantley, 53, of Tyler, with solicit prostitution/other payor. Brantley was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
LINDALE POICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jeramy Stallings, 31, of Decatur, with solicit prostitution/other payor and unlawful carrying weapon. Stallings was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $2,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kelly Cekimber Pickett, 42, of Tyler, with terroristic threat of family/household, deadly conduct, parole violation, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Pickett was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $75,000.
Officers charged Areshia Lashaun McNeil, 39, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. McNeil was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.