SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Matthew Tyler Boiling, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Boiling was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Ulices A. Mejicano, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Mejicano was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Eric Moreno, 21, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Moreno was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $225,000.
Officers charged Noe Jafet Rojas-Zavaleta, 23, of Ore City, with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Roja-Zavaleta was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $450,000 bond.
Officers charged Michael Thomas Tave, 34, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Tave was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $75,000.
Officers charged Alondra Zarate, 19, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Zarate was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jeremy Ryan Judalet, 30, of Henderson, with violate bond/protective order assault/stalk. Judalet was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Nicholas Ray Agustin, 19, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, and intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury. Agustin was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $1,100,000.