SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Greneisha Marie Curtis, 19, of Caddo Mills, with assault causes bodily injury and resist arrest search or transport. Curtis was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Sauncia Aiyana Davis, 39, of Winona, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ladarius Davon Erwin, 26, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Erwin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $160,000.
Deputies charged Ryan Michael Grantham, 23, of Florsville, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Grantham was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Deputies charged Tradale Jamar Hill, 23, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily harm, resist arrest search or transport, and possession marijuana less than two ounces. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies charged Terrance Jovan Hurd, 29, of Chandler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Hurd was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $400,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tamra Diane Jallow, 37, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Jallow was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Officers charged Nicholas Lamar Smith, 36, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between one and four grams, fraud possession/use credit or debit card, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A between four and four hundred grams. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $130,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Cedric Deshaun Taylor, 33, of Fort Worth, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $125,000 bond.
Officers charged Kristin Daniel Lee-Slack, 29, of Overton, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lee-Slack was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bail.
Officers charged Clint Euel Shockey, 41, Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Shockey was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.